Mini-Cassia's healthcare is top notch

Mini-Cassia’s two hospitals, Intermountain Cassia Region (CRH) in Burley and Minidoka Memorial Hospital (MMH) in Rupert provide state-of-the-art healthcare while striving to be leaders within the community.

Both hospitals stepped up during the pandemic to provide up-to-date information and care.

CRH offers telemedicine technology, which connects its medical professionals to a wider team of healthcare experts from Intermountain Healthcare System, its parent company.

The hospital has a medical-surgical unit, ICU and operating rooms and provides trauma care, medical imaging and an array of specialized services, including women’s healthcare and childbirth.

MMH provides acute nursing care, ICU, emergency, medical imaging and surgery services and has a long-term care facility, Countryside Care & Rehab.

The hospital also offers inpatient and same-day surgery with the latest technology, including robotic-assisted hip and knee surgery and a variety of other services.

Both hospitals have healthcare foundations that host holiday Christmas tree displays and galas for the community that benefit healthcare needs in the community along with regular health fairs and charity events.

CRH is also the official sports medicine provider for Burley and Minico high schools, offering low-cost services to students.

