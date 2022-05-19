Mini-Cassia voters elect Republican candidates in primary

BURLEY — Voters gave the nod to Republican candidates in the May primary election on Tuesday and approved a $165,000 two-year override levy for street repairs.

In the Legislative District 27 senate race, Incumbent Kelly Anthon won with 6,202 votes. His opponent Jeanie Hakes received 2,204 votes.

In the District 27 Position A race Douglas T. Pickett won with 6,727 votes and Carl C. Voigt received 1,360 votes.

In the District 27 Position B race Clay Handy led the pack with 3.446 votes, Pat Field, 1,836 votes, John Stokes, 1,963, Kevin Williams, 771 and Ryan Cook 310.

In Minidoka County, appointed Sheriff Dave Pinther won the nomination for the two-year mid-term seat in November with 2,695 votes.

His opponent Carl Eric Owen, received 356 votes.

“I’m very happy with the results,” Pinther said, who spent the Tuesday evening picking up election signs. “I’m happy with the support the community is showing me and I will continue to serve the citizens of Minidoka County.”

In the Minidoka County Commissioner District 2 race, Dan Schaeffer beat incumbent Kent McClellan with 52.2% of the vote.

Schaeffer received 1,566 votes to McClellan’s 1,434.

“I’m looking forward to doing exactly what I told people I would do,” Schaeffer said after the results came in. “My door will always be open and my phone always on.”

In the four-year Cassia County Commissioner District 2 race, incumbent candidate Robert Kunau received 2,519 votes to competitor Jim Powell’s 1,714 votes.

“First, I want to thank all the voters and people who supported me,” Kunau said on Wednesday. “I think along with the other two commissioners we are doing a good job and will provide continuity moving forward. I really think Cassia County is in good shape.”

In the Cassia County assessor’s race, Martin Adams won the nomination with 1,911 votes. Darby Hawkes received 1,492 votes and Jay Lenkersdorfer received 855.

“I’m very happy and very relieved,” Adams said about his win on Wednesday. “I really appreciate all the support and votes I received from people.”

Voters in Burley approved a two-year override levy with 700 votes in favor and 486 against.

The levy required a simple majority to pass and is a tax of $21.57 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.

The money will supplement the city streets department budget. It will be used for construction, repair and maintenance of city streets and the costs of materials, equipment and personnel in the department.

