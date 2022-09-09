Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office plans luncheon Sept. 21

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, 625 Fremont Ave., will serve a light luncheon for veterans and their partners on Sept. 21.

Anyone with questions call the Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office supports the VA in its efforts to reduce the number of suicides among the veteran community by providing proven, study-based help to area veterans who may be struggling. For this reason for the fifth consecutive year, this office is sponsoring suicide prevention education for the entire month of September. Veterans and other interested persons are invited to stop by the office during the month to receive handouts on suicide prevention and other suicide prevention aids. They are free to stop by if they just need someone to listen to their problems and put them in contact with the appropriate help for those problems.

“Twenty-two a day is too many” Driscoll said.

It is true that veteran suicides reached an all-time high of an average of twenty-two deaths every day. Another startling statistic: since 2010, 65,000 veterans have died from suicide. That number exceeds the total number of combat deaths of American soldiers in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. What’s more, veterans are choosing suicide at a rate of 47% more than the general public.

These disturbing statistics have caused the Veterans’ Administration to write yearly reports on veteran suicides and evaluate their efforts to curb these numbers and provide appropriate help. They have noticed from their studies on veterans that a suicide crisis tends to pass rather quickly. If lethal means of suicide are unavailable to the veteran during this crisis, it may pass without the veteran harming himself. The VA is taking measures to help veterans and their families recognize the importance of proper storage of firearms and lethal medications to prevent access to the means of self-harm.

The VA is also helping provide necessary mental health treatment for veterans. This takes a two pronged approach: first, training emergency facilities in de-escalating the suicidal crisis and providing appropriate follow-up care; and second, by identifying and treating veterans with such mental health problems as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and addiction before a suicidal crisis occurs.