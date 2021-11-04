Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot plans Thanksgiving Day run

PAUL — Calling all runners, walkers and trotters, the Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot is celebrating our Sweet 16 anniversary and the event will be held in person.

The race participants, sponsors and volunteers continue to show up year after year with infectious enthusiasm. If you haven’t participated in the race before, it is appropriate for participants of all ages and abilities.

In addition to the prizes for race winners, there are many door prizes available to all general participants.

The 5k race is a fun and healthy way to start your Thanksgiving Day.

Registration is currently available online at https://minicassiaturkeytrot.com or in person at Hurst Chiropractic in Burley. There are many volunteer opportunities leading up to the race, during the race and after the race, you can even volunteer and still run the race.

Check the website for more details.

Bring your whole family, invite your work buddies or enlist your best friends and come and make some memories with the Turkey Trot community.

