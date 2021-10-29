 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mini-Cassia Stoma Support Group meets Nov. 18

BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia Stoma Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 601 W. 25th St.

Come join us for great conversations, education information and new friendships.

To RSVP or for questions and directions call Lovetta at 208-313-3304.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: If you want to believe the "big lie" go ahead but do you need to destroy any decent morals that are left in our community?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News