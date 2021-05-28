Mini-Cassia schools offer online learning option

There are two public school districts in Mini-Cassia, Cassia County Joint School District and Minidoka County Joint School District, which both encompass portions of adjacent counties.

The region also has higher learning opportunities at Cassia Regional Technical Center and the College of Southern Idaho, Mini-Cassia Campus.

In response to the needs of students and families during the coronavirus pandemic, both school districts began offering online learning opportunities for students of all ages.

Cassia County Joint School District has 18 schools with an enrollment of 5,600 students. It is the 13th largest district in the state in terms of enrollment, and the district is geographically larger than the state of Delaware.

The district has schools in Burley, Declo, Albion, Malta and Oakley and high schools in all of those cities except Albion. Burley has two high schools, Burley High School and an alternative school, Cassia High School.

The Minidoka County Joint School District has eight schools with elementary schools in the cities of Rupert, Paul, Heyburn and Acequia, middle schools in Rupert and Paul and a high school situated between the cities of Paul and Rupert.