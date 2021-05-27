Mini-Cassia museums bounce back from pandemic with can't-miss historical exhibits

Historical groups abound in Mini-Cassia, but all found themselves in a pickle a year ago due to social-distancing protocols.

It was tough running museums under socially distanced protocols, said Mary Lynne Bristol, secretary of the Albion Valley Historical Society, who also volunteers with the privately owned Albion Campus Museum.

But, with new policies in place after social restrictions ease, Bristol expects local museums to bounce back. Until then, many are available for private tours.

The tiny town of Albion has some of the deepest roots in the Magic Valley, dating back to cattlemen in the 1860s, back when Owyhee County engulfed most of southern Idaho. Cassia County was created in 1879 from the eastern half of Owyhee County and included what is now Twin Falls County.

Albion was the seat of Cassia County for 40 years — from 1879 until 1919 — and saw the county through infamous murders, trials and confessions in the late 19th century, and the development of the Twin Falls irrigation system in the early 20th century. Oakley, a pre-irrigation-era Mormon settlement close to the Utah border, also has an active historical society and museum.