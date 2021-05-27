Mini-Cassia museums bounce back from pandemic with can't-miss historical exhibits

Historical groups abound in Mini-Cassia, but all found themselves in a pickle a year ago due to social-distancing protocols.
It was tough running museums under socially distanced protocols, said Mary Lynne Bristol, secretary of the Albion Valley Historical Society, who also volunteers with the privately owned Albion Campus Museum.
But, with new policies in place after social restrictions ease, Bristol expects local museums to bounce back. Until then, many are available for private tours.
The tiny town of Albion has some of the deepest roots in the Magic Valley, dating back to cattlemen in the 1860s, back when Owyhee County engulfed most of southern Idaho. Cassia County was created in 1879 from the eastern half of Owyhee County and included what is now Twin Falls County.
Albion was the seat of Cassia County for 40 years — from 1879 until 1919 — and saw the county through infamous murders, trials and confessions in the late 19th century, and the development of the Twin Falls irrigation system in the early 20th century. Oakley, a pre-irrigation-era Mormon settlement close to the Utah border, also has an active historical society and museum.
A large photo in the Oakley Valley Historical Museum shows the family of Mormon pioneer Hector C. Haight, including sons David B. Haight — an elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, father-in-law of billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman and grandfather of Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. — and Horton Granville Haight, husband of I.B. Perrine’s daughter Stella.
The Haight/Perrine union was the “marriage of the century,” joining the “royal families” of Oakley and Twin Falls, the Oakley Valley Historical Association former volunteer Robert Fehlman told the Times-News a few years ago.{span class=”print_trim”}(tncms-inline)cc7a7997-8787-4699-bbb1-4bdb19bb1083[1](/tncms-inline)
Irrigation projects usher in new towns
Burley, an irrigation town 20 miles north of Oakley, and Rupert, Burley’s neighbor across the Snake River, became the seats of Cassia and Minidoka counties. Farmland in the combined area drinks from the Bureau of Reclamation’s 1906 Minidoka Dam project.
The Cassia County Historical Museum reflects the struggles and triumphs of those on the land, from American Indians to cowboys and sheepmen, to farmers and businessmen.
Historic outbuildings — a log store, a log schoolhouse and a one-room, sod-roofed log cabin built by Oakley pioneer Andrew Gustave Larson — were moved to the museum grounds and are used to show what life was like in 19th-century southern Idaho.{span class=”print_trim”}(tncms-inline)670e6d07-43d3-4be2-b54b-26336de7e64b[2](/tncms-inline)
The museum building is chock full of interpretive displays showcasing pioneers and more recent dignitaries. The Cassia County museum complex also has a metal outbuilding with several rooms full of old firetrucks, covered wagons and Basque sheep camps and another dedicated to World War II veterans.
The Minidoka County Historical Museum is the only historical museum in the Magic Valley that — under normal circumstances — is open year-round.
The museum complex also holds an impressive expanse of artifacts from the area, including American Indian tools, World War II military memorabilia and more than a century of digitized local newspapers. The site also houses the county seat’s original jail cell.{span class=”print_trim”}(tncms-inline)cc7614c5-f945-4e4c-9569-4bc93f21a3fc[3](/tncms-inline)
A Union Pacific caboose and rail cars sit near Rupert’s 1906 railroad depot, which was moved to the museum site in 1985. The town was named after a man named Rupert who hooked the mailbag from the train as it went by.
“So people ‘went to Rupert’ to get their mail,” volunteer Gary Schorzman once told the Times-News. “If he missed it, everyone was mad.”