Mini-Cassia hospitals keep care close to home

Mini-Cassia is home to two hospitals, Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital (CRH) in Burley and Minidoka Memorial Hospital (MMH) in Rupert.

CRH is one of 24 hospitals in the Intermountain Healthcare System. It has a 19-bed medical-surgical unit, six ICU beds and four operating rooms. The hospital delivers about 600 babies each year. The hospital’s surgeons provide trauma, general, minimally invasive, orthopedics, foot and ankle, gynecological and ENT services.

The hospital has a 16-room emergency department and provides pre-hospital care with a paramedic ambulance service.

CRH also uses advanced telemedicine technology that brings Intermountain Healthcare’s world-class experts and care to the hospital’s patients, which reduces costs and keeps patients close to home when possible.

Outpatient services include medical imaging, including state-of-the-art 3D mammography, a wide, short-bore MRI and a low-dose CT, along with physical, occupational, speech, pediatric, respiratory outpatient clinic for children, sleep lab, infusion therapy, chemotherapy, medical laboratory and anti-coagulation clinic.

CRH is the official sports medicine providers for Burley and Minico high schools, offering low-cost services to students.