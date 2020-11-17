Mini-Cassia elementary school students win college savings

BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia elementary school students were awarded seed money by Ideal-Idaho’s College Saving Program for their education for stories they wrote and illustrated.
Bella Condie, Rupert, second grade and Stella Snow Romney, Burley, first grade were joined by these winners from eastern Idaho: Whitlee Fillmore, Blackfoot, kindergarten, Clara Miles, Inkom, kindergarten, Madelaine Erickson, Preston, kindergarten, Juliet Rainsdon, Blackfoot, first grade, Briggs Taylor, Rigby, first grade, Bronson Fillmore, Blackfoot, second grade, Benson Serr, Blackfoot, second grade, Aisyln Shea, Ammon, third grade and Tyler Rainsdon, Blackfoot, third grade.
The children’s writing contest begins each January and closes in March, but it was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 24, Idaho Public Television named the winners and awarded the prizes that include a $100 contribution to their Ideal-Idaho 529 College Savings Program accounts.
The PBS KIDS Writers contest is in its 26th year and empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.
The kids writing contest, which begins in January every year and typically closes in March, was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year we had 154 submissions from around Idaho, and the stories were awesome. A few of them made me laugh until I cried,” says Katheryn Astle, IdahoPTV community education specialist. “Some of the writers drew from real-life experiences, others dreamed up imaginative adventures, and they all added wonderful illustrations. The PBS KIDS Writers Contest is a great way for children to engage in polishing their language skills and creativity — abilities that are vital in today’s world.”
This year’s the writing contest was sponsored in part by IDeal-Idaho’s College Savings Program.
“IDeal is proud to be a part of helping young Idahoans identify their talents and to foster excitement for learning. We hope that their excitement about education, and their college savings accounts, will keep growing for years to come,” said IDeal Executive Director, Christine Stoll.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!