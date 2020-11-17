Mini-Cassia elementary school students win college savings

BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia elementary school students were awarded seed money by Ideal-Idaho’s College Saving Program for their education for stories they wrote and illustrated.

Bella Condie, Rupert, second grade and Stella Snow Romney, Burley, first grade were joined by these winners from eastern Idaho: Whitlee Fillmore, Blackfoot, kindergarten, Clara Miles, Inkom, kindergarten, Madelaine Erickson, Preston, kindergarten, Juliet Rainsdon, Blackfoot, first grade, Briggs Taylor, Rigby, first grade, Bronson Fillmore, Blackfoot, second grade, Benson Serr, Blackfoot, second grade, Aisyln Shea, Ammon, third grade and Tyler Rainsdon, Blackfoot, third grade.

The children’s writing contest begins each January and closes in March, but it was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 24, Idaho Public Television named the winners and awarded the prizes that include a $100 contribution to their Ideal-Idaho 529 College Savings Program accounts.

The PBS KIDS Writers contest is in its 26th year and empowers children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.

The kids writing contest, which begins in January every year and typically closes in March, was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.