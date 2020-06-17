Mini-Cassia economy is ag-dependent but evolving

Mini-Cassia has always been an agriculture-based economy, and that’s not going to change any time soon.
The area is well-known for food processing, and home to America’s largest sugar beet processing plant. One of the nation’s largest potato processing plants is here, too.
But in the past few decades, the region’s economy has begun to branch out and attract more diverse businesses to complement Mini-Cassia’s several food processing facilities. That growth has come in part from the concerted efforts of local economic development groups.
Most new Mini-Cassia businesses still have ties to agriculture, but the region is now adding more value to its products than ever before thanks to increased processing, packaging and storage abilities.
The packaging and shipping industries have a big presence in Mini-Cassia. Many of the containers made here are used to contain Magic Valley food products.
There are a handful of huge packaging and container companies in Mini-Cassia, including the Packing Corporation of America, Fabri-Kal, Packaging Specialties and DOT Foods and Transportation and Watco. Dow Chemical also has a plant in the area for insulation production.
Fabri-Kal makes the cups used by the Chobani yogurt company. Chobani’s Twin Falls plant is the largest yogurt plant in the world.
Last year, NewCold, an international cold storage company, built a massive facility in Burley. The building, which is heavily automated, stores huge amounts of McCain Foods potato products.
Just last year, McCain spent $200 million on expanding its Burley facility. That expansion added 180 new jobs. McCain’s Mini-Cassia operations produce about 4.7 million pounds of potato products daily.
