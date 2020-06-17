Mini-Cassia economy is ag-dependent but evolving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mini-Cassia has always been an agriculture-based economy, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

The area is well-known for food processing, and home to America’s largest sugar beet processing plant. One of the nation’s largest potato processing plants is here, too.

But in the past few decades, the region’s economy has begun to branch out and attract more diverse businesses to complement Mini-Cassia’s several food processing facilities. That growth has come in part from the concerted efforts of local economic development groups.

Most new Mini-Cassia businesses still have ties to agriculture, but the region is now adding more value to its products than ever before thanks to increased processing, packaging and storage abilities.

The packaging and shipping industries have a big presence in Mini-Cassia. Many of the containers made here are used to contain Magic Valley food products.

There are a handful of huge packaging and container companies in Mini-Cassia, including the Packing Corporation of America, Fabri-Kal, Packaging Specialties and DOT Foods and Transportation and Watco. Dow Chemical also has a plant in the area for insulation production.