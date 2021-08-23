Mini-Cassia CROP Walk set for Sept. 11

HEYBURN — The 37th annual Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Heyburn's Riverside Park.

All ages are welcome to participate fin the free event and pre-packaged refreshments will be provided after the walk.

Please arrive by 10:15 a.m. in order to register. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and to follow social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

“CROP” is an acronym for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty. Participants in the walk include members of several LDS Stakes, local churches, and community organizations. Together as a Mini-Cassia community they raise awareness and collect donations, which helps selected local charities and provides funds to CWS (Church World Service) to help with national/global aid, including disaster relief, and food scarcity, sustainable agriculture and safe drinking water programs.

Twenty five percent of the total donations collected in the Mini-Cassia area stay in the community. This year’s recipients of donations are the Hope Community Food Pantry in Paul, Open Hearts Food Pantry in Rupert, Minidoka Senior Center in Rupert, and the Golden Heritage Senior Center in Burley.

For more information about the walk or to make a donation contact co-chairs Colleen Parkin, 208-431-0569, or Barbara Ward, 208-678-4490, or one of the steering committee members, Brenda Bailey, Rita Ramsey, Tammy Young, Mary Zarybnisky, or Tom Clayville. To donate online go https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/burleyid.

