Mini-Cassia calender

Tuesday, Feb. 2
Zions Lutheran Church Community Dinner
Zions Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley will hold a community dinner at 6 p.m. at the church.
The event will be the church's first Chili Cookoff and everyone is invited to participate. Get our your favorite recipe and bring it with you. There will be an award for first price. Call 208-431-8375.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Zions Lutheran Church couples bible study
Zions Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley a couples bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Lissow will lead the study. The bible study will be held for four to six weeks. Call 208-970-4167 or 208-678-4167 for information.