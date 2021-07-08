Mini-Cassia Annual Sidewalk Sales July 22 - 24
A Jerome man was killed early Sunday when his pickup left the road and overturned on a Gooding County road.
TWIN FALLS — A driver was uninjured Sunday after his car rolled and fell 30 feet in the Snake River Canyon, police said.
Search and rescue crews and emergency responders from four counties were called to a reported drowning at the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir late Friday night. But the person was found alive the next morning by local anglers.
A Hazelton died Sunday night in a head-on crash when he crossed the center line, Idaho State Police said.
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Jerome man who may be in or near Twin Falls.
Twin Falls is asking pressurized irrigation customers to adjust their watering schedules.
A Burley man has been sentenced to pay more than $79,000 in restitution for setting five fires in the Milner Recreation area.
A wanted fugitive was captured Friday morning in Twin Falls after hiding in a backyard.
The wood of the totem pole represents the Tree of Life. Red handprints represent the thousands of murdered or missing indigenous women. Raindrops represent the state of our rivers.
The Fourth of July weekend was busy for local law enforcement.