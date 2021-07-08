 Skip to main content
Mini-Cassia Annual Sidewalk Sales July 22 - 24

BURLEY — The Annual Sidewalk Sales in Burley and Rupert will be held July 22-24.

Visit participating merchants to find the biggest deals both inside and outside their stores and grab a bite to eat.

The event is sponsored by Burley Area Merchants Association.

