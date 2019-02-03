JEROME — Since the Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur purchased Davisco Foods International, it's been business as usual for what used to be Jerome Cheese Co. — only better, says the plant's vice president of operations.
Agropur's Jerome plant is one of the largest producers of cheese in the U.S. and one of largest employers in the Jerome County.
Agropur acquired Jerome Cheese and Davisco's other four plants in 2014, said Bill Riebesell, who started at the cheese factory 24 years ago as a night shift evaporator.
Riebesell spent 16 years as plant manager and is now vice president of operations at both the Jerome plant and Agropur's plant in Minnesota.
The Jerome plant produced 32 million pounds of cheese in 1992 and is now making 235 million pounds of cheese — blocks of mozzarella, cheddar, provolone and American — per year.
In addition, Riebesell has seen a lot of changes in the local workforce.
"We went from seeing 75 people apply for one (job) posting to just one person applying," Riebesell said. "It's changed quite a bit."
The company knows that in a competitive labor market it must treat employees well or they will move on, so Agropur increased pay and offers a more competitive benefits package.
"But paying the most doesn't do it," Riebesell said. "You have to make the employees feel appreciated."
The plant runs day and night, year-round.
"Plant work is not a glamorous job," he said. "We live in a state where people want to be outside," so employees' 12-hour shifts are scheduled to allow employees to make the most out of their time off. Most rotate through three- and four-day work weeks and receive double pay on Sundays and holidays.
The company has scholarship programs for employees' children and in some cases will pay employees to further their education.
"They've been able to do things to support their employees, which in turn supports community," said city Administrator Mike Williams. "Their overall investment in their employees is a huge part of the community."
