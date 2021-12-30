*Adoptable* MILES Lab mix, Male, 1 year Adoption fee: $50 Miles is full of personality! This guy will have you... View on PetFinder
A Paul man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.
“The vast majority of people want to do the right thing. It boils down to a question of who do you believe? Who do you put your trust in?”
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
"My mom is dead, and she shouldn’t be. And I couldn't help her. I couldn’t. I couldn’t undo the damage of the people who were misrepresenting the facts. The fear that they caused. COVID didn’t kill my mother. That fear killed my mother. She was murdered with misinformation."
Even a couple of sheriff's deputies had to be towed out of snow this morning.
DeLayne Terry, daughter of Darrin and Terry Terry, has been called to serve in the Tuxtla Gutierrez Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A Gooding County man older than 65 is Idaho's first known influenza-related death of the 2021-22 season.
The Boise State football team will not play in a bowl game for the second year in a row.
I’ve noticed when I drive the freeway in different cities the speeds are different. Say, in Utah, it can be posted 70, people drive 85. In Arizona 65 they drive 85. Idaho, 80 they drive 87-90. Are the posted speeds just a general guideline?
A Heyburn man is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.
