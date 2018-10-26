Immigration
Simpson spoke of a need for compromise when drafting immigration policy. He said he would like to see undocumented workers receive green card status and be permitted to come and go from the country, but not be granted immediate citizenship.
"If they want to become citizens, they don't get to jump the line of those who are trying to do it legally," Simpson said. "They don't have to leave the country, but they have to go to the back of the line so you can't say you gave them an advantage for coming here illegally."
Tax cuts and the deficit
Simpson called for the government to reign in spending on entitlement programs, which account for about 70 percent of the budget, in order to control the deficit.
"The entitlement spending has been growing faster than we can cut spending over here," Simpson said. "You've got to get control of it. If you don't, I think within about 10 years there will be enough money in the budget for entitlement programs and defense and nothing else."
Some ideas that have been floated for reducing spending on entitlement programs are increasing the age of retirement and partial privatization of the system, Simpson said.
Land and Water Conservation fund
Simpson, who leading a push to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, said he has no doubt the reauthorization will be completed. The fund puts revenue from offshore oil and gas toward conservation efforts.
"It doesn't really matter if it gets done in the lame duck," Simpson said. "It will get done."
Prop 2
"I think for the taxpayers of Idaho, it's probably the right thing to do," Simpson said of Medicaid expansion, adding that reducing the cost of indigent care for counties could lower property taxes for Idahoans.
