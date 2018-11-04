What are the most important issues to you?
At the top of McFadyen's priority list is school safety. In fact, he was asked to run for office shortly after the November 2017 shooting at a school in northern California.
"My brother and his wife happened to be driving by," McFadyen recalled.
His brother was injured, and his sister-in-law was fatally shot. McFadyen wants to stop that kind of violence from coming to Idaho schools.
"I will do everything I can to keep our state the way it is," he said.
He's also interested in bringing trade training back to schools, especially rural schools, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I am not for any form of gambling, whatsoever," McFadyen said. "We have enough problems already that we don't need to add even more vices to that."
The claim that it funds schools, he said, is a ploy to get more votes.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
"Being Scottish, we're known for being frugal — not cheap," McFadyen said.
He is not in favor of something that would raise taxes on the working people or overburden the state, he said. McFadyen believes society is obligated to take care of those who can't provide for themselves, but without punishing those who do.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I've worked for so many government agencies and entities," McFadyen said. "I've done private work all over the country. I think that all of my experience will be beneficial to making decisions for the people of my district."
He prides himself on an ability to be innovative and a problem-solver.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
Being the fastest-growing state is going to be difficult for planning, he said. It will take bright people to make projections and plan ahead while trying to be frugal. Throwing money at a problem doesn't always fix it, he said.
"We need to get people in there who know what the value of the dollar is — and not waste it," McFadyen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.