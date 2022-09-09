 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mickey (lab x)

Mickey (lab x)

INTRODUCING MICKEY! Adopter/Foster/Foster to Adopt Mickey is a 3 year old lab/border terrier mix that would love to settle into... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baby dies after being left in hot car, police investigating

Baby dies after being left in hot car, police investigating

Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. The Payette County Sheriff's Office says a family in the small town of New Plymouth called Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing. The child, under 1 year old, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say the cause of death hasn't been confirmed. The Payette County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News