The Wood River Valley has depended heavily on world-class skiing and other winter sports to fuel its tourism-reliant economy — but as Sen. Michelle Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum, looks ahead to the future, she believes the region may need to alter its approach.
As winters grow shorter, Stennett said, “we’re probably going to have to face the reality of what that looks like for a ski season and how we diversity our economy up here to be broader.”
A diversified economy and workforce — including more opportunities for trades-based education and apprenticeships as employers move into the Magic Valley — will be key for District 26 counties, which include Blaine, Gooding, Lincoln and Camas, in the next decade, Stennett said.
In Blaine County, this may mean a greater focus on smaller, tech-based companies and remote working opportunities, Stennett said. In the more rural counties that make up the southern part of the district, she noted, a skilled workforce will be needed to staff industries moving into the region.
As housing prices rise in Blaine County, forcing some workers to seek housing elsewhere, communities will need to work toward finding “creative” solutions, Stennett said.
“I think again the private sector is going to need to have more influence and participation in that,” she said, adding: “It’s going to take everybody giving up something and giving something to make that happen. You can’t have NIMBYism saying, ‘I love that idea, but not in my backyard.’”
A shortage of affordable housing isn’t just a problem in Blaine County, Stennett noted: Towns across Idaho, from Coeur d’Alene to Twin Falls, are grappling with similar questions as they grow.
Ideally, Stennett said, she sees a solution to these housing challenges emerging from cooperation between the state and local partners.
“I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t try to work with our local entities and come up with creative ways to make housing happen,” Stennett said.
— Gretel Kauffman
