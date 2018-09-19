Michelle Miller -Arlo G Lott Trucking
Why nominate Michelle Miller as an extraordinary woman in the business world? Yes, she has an outgoing personality, a strong work ethic and she's generous with her time and means. She's understanding and selfless. But let me tell you more: Coming from a small community in Idaho, she grew up in a trucking family. Alongside her four brothers, she learned the value of work while washing trucks, tarping loads and cleaning offices. As a young girl, she left for Boise with the intent of going to business college but was hired instead by a trucking company as a dispatcher. When her Father moved his business to Jerome she returned to work with her family. Today she and her brother, Andy Lott, are co-owners of one of the area's most successful trucking companies, Arlo G. Lott Trucking. Beginning with just one truck they now have terminals in Washington, Nevada, Caldwell and Jerome. On a daily basis, she oversees 260 employees as 225 trucks move across the US and into Canada. Being a woman in a largely male-dominated industry has never been a detriment nor has it compromised her feminine side. Instead of her office, she prefers to work in a cubicle beside her dispatchers. Status and titles have never been important to her. She is also partnered with Leighton Transport, Arco Freight Brokerage, and a towing company called Big Tow. She is currently serving as the Chairman of the Idaho Trucking Association, a position to which only two other women have been nominated. This past year she organized the first and very successful Magic Valley Trade Show for the trucking industry in this area. For many years she has been on the Board of Directors for the Jerome Recreation District. She remains the supportive wife of her husband, Mike Miller, and together they own Prizm Express. She is the mother of two children, Challas and Chandler. She can be found most evenings relaxing on her small farm, tending to her flowers and checking her alfalfa field. Whether on a 4-wheeler changing water in her irrigating boots or conducting the Convention for the Idaho Trucking Association, she exemplifies the strength and the diversity of a woman. An extraordinary woman indeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.