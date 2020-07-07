Michele Pond-Bells retirement from Cassia Regional Hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLEY — Following a long career that includes 43 years of nursing, of which 35 years were with Intermountain Healthcare, Cassia Regional Hospital announces that Michele Pond-Bell, nurse administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital, has decided to retire effective Sept. 4.

Pond-Bell has been with Cassia Regional for the past 10 years and has been commuting one hour and 12 minutes to and from Pocatello.

“I’m now on my third car, fifth set of tires, and fourth windshield and have decided it’s time to spend more time with my family, grandkids, friends and search for other opportunities to learn and grow while also being able to serve others,” said Pond-Bell. “I’ve always considered it a good day if you learn something new and I can say I’ve never had a bad day at Cassia.”

Pond-Bell has had an impressive career. She received her BSN in Nursing from Idaho State University. Her first job was at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Pocatello as a CNA and then RN. Shortly after, Intermountain Healthcare purchased St. Anthony’s and built Pocatello Regional Medical Center. During her time with Pocatello Regional, she worked as a charge nurse in most clinical areas and then transferred to Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital for two years in the Thoracic ICU while working towards and achieving her MBA from the University of Colorado.