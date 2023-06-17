KIMBERLY — Gregory Michael "Mike" Griggs, 38, of Kimberly, passed away at his home on June 12, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
