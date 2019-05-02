Mental health resources

According to a 2015 study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, only 47.5% of adults with mental illness in Idaho receive any form of treatment from either the public system or private providers.
Mental Health America ranked Idaho 48 out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. for providing access to mental health services.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness—Idaho — This is a nationwide advocacy group, representing families and people affected by mental health disorders. The NAMI helpline is 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). Text NAMI to 741-741 to connect with a crisis text line.
- Idaho 211 — A free referral and information helpline that connects people to a wide range of health and human services.
- A+ SOLUTIONS — A mental health clinic that accepts Medicaid and private insurance. 208-933-9555.
- Idaho Suicide Prevention Lifeline — Provides crisis intervention, emotional support, problem solving and referrals to local sources. The lifeline is 1-800-273-talk (8255).
