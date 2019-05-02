You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Mental health resources

From the Wellness in the Magic Valley: How people are coping, helping each other series
  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

According to a 2015 study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, only 47.5% of adults with mental illness in Idaho receive any form of treatment from either the public system or private providers.

Mental Health America ranked Idaho 48 out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. for providing access to mental health services.

  • National Alliance on Mental Illness—Idaho — This is a nationwide advocacy group, representing families and people affected by mental health disorders. The NAMI helpline is 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). Text NAMI to 741-741 to connect with a crisis text line.
  • Idaho 211 — A free referral and information helpline that connects people to a wide range of health and human services.
  • A+ SOLUTIONS — A mental health clinic that accepts Medicaid and private insurance. 208-933-9555.
  • Idaho Suicide Prevention Lifeline — Provides crisis intervention, emotional support, problem solving and referrals to local sources. The lifeline is 1-800-273-talk (8255).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

Wellness in the Magic Valley: How people are coping, helping each other

article

Celebrating wellness in the Magic Valley: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

article

'It's OK to ask for help': Cassia County school district sees success in first 6 months of pilot program

article

Mental health resources

10 updates

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News