A Mental Health & Me Conference will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at the Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert.
The conference is sponsored by Simply Hope Family Outreach and Mini-Cassia PAuSe Suicide Prevention Awareness & Support.
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets cost $20. Register at historicewilsontheatre.com.
The first 200 guests will receive a swag bag.
Presenters will include Portia Wilcox Louder, "Ask Me Anything," Kavi Branham LCPC, "Combatting mental Fatigue in the Workplace," Kylie Orton, "YOGA," Jon Maher, LMFT, Lance Jones, "Loving Everyone," and Intermountain Healthcare, "How to Reverse an Overdose," plus OPR Suicide Prevention.