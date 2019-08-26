Chris Janson tickets

Good morning, Times-News readers! For this week's Member's Only newsletter, I have an opportunity to win four tickets to see Chris Janson Sept. 1 at the Twin Falls County Fair. You know, he's the guy who has that song, "Buy Me a Boat."

All I need from you is to answer two survey questions about our 2019 high school football preview that was included in Sunday's paper. You can also see it online if you click right here.

New sports reporter Ben Jones spent a lot of time this summer learning about all the teams we cover in south-central Idaho. And there are a lot. So we're looking for some feedback on what you loved about our coverage and what we could do better.

For your time, you will be entered to win four Chris Janson tickets and four tickets to get into the fair. It's a great package for a fun night, and it's only available to Times-News subscribers who answer our short survey.

As a member, your opinion about what we do every day is important, and we are excited to see what you have to say.

You can find the contest right here: http://bit.ly/Janson-Tix.

The contest closes Thursday at noon, so hurry and enter!

As always, thanks for being a member, and thank you for reading!

Editor Alison Smith

