Get your Preseason Tickets to Cedar Point - SAVE 60%

Cedar Point 150th Anniversary - The Fun is Just Beginning
The biggest celebration in Cedar Point's history is about to take place as we celebrate our 150th anniversary during the entire 2020 season. In the coming months, we'll reveal additional surprises leading up to our opening day in May.
There are a few new tidbits we can share, all coming in 2020: -A new nighttime celebration will take place along the Main Midway -New (and throwback) food items are coming to tempt your taste buds -Nostalgic merchandise and souvenirs will give a nod to the park's historic past -A river expedition for the entire family is set to launch into our waters
