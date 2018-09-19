Mel Wilson

Mel Wilson

 Courtesy photo

Mel Wilson - Goode Motor

Mel Wilson has been part of the Goode Motor family of dealerships for a few years, and recently took the Director of Fixed Operations and Service Manager position at Goode Motor Ford. She has pushed her team to achieve the highest monthly revenue in Goode Motor history on more than one occasion. She is a force to be reckoned with.

