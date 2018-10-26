What are the most important issues to this candidate?

Blanksma said she is primarily interested in "maintaining some sort of competitive equality between urban counties and rural counties" such as Elmore County, where she lives. 

"Right now we’re at a disadvantage technologically because of a lack of wireless and a lack of broadband in our district," Blanksma said. 

Stance on Prop 1?

Blanksma has not taken a public stance on Prop 1 and does not plan to do so.

Stance on Prop 2?

She has also declined to take a public stance on Prop 2.

Why should voters choose this candidate over their opponent?

"I think I have a track record of working for [my constituents] and working in the best interest of the district," Blanksma said. "I have more to offer and I would like to continue to work for our rural communities." 

How can Idaho manage its growth?

"I think that if we’re going to manage that growth, we need to make sure we’re investing in our rural communities," Blanksma said. "That’s part of what people are looking for when they come to Idaho, the recreation capabilities and the wide open spaces. So we need to make sure we’re investing in those areas and not just focusing alone on those urban centers." 

