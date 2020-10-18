Megan Blanksma, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 23B

Megan Blanksma Running for Idaho House of Representatives, District 23B Residency? Hammett Hometown? Nampa How long have you lived in Idaho? 42 years Previous government, political or civic experience? E-911 Board. St. Luke’s Community Board. Elmore County GOP chairman. Vice-chair Central District Board of Health. House Majority caucus chairman Occupation? Agri-Business owner/operator

I have served as a state representative for the last four years, the last two in a leadership position as House Majority Caucus chairman. Over the years I have worked to develop relationships with local leaders and organizations in an effort to develop and promote good policy for District 23.

I have effectively passed legislation that directly impacts District 23, including support for additional water storage at Anderson Dam, support for the Mountain Home Air Base water project, as well as authoring legislation to improve the transparency of state use of federal funds. I also continue to work to provide increased broadband internet access to rural Idaho.

I believe we need to increase awareness of our lack of good rural connectivity and promote the expansion of service to support our businesses and families. As a long-time resident and agri-business owner/operator in Elmore county, I’m committed to promoting and protecting the rural lifestyle we are fortunate enough to enjoy here in District 23.

