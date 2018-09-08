FILER — That old adage about teaching a man to fish got a modern twist during the Twin Falls County Fair when a new Mech Ag contest was introduced.
Organizers hope that putting a welding torch in a students’ hands will put them on a career path they might not have otherwise considered.
Cody Thornton was one of the judges for this first contest. “It is nice to see students who are high school age producing projects with this kind of quality and integrity,” he said. The contest is a chance “to open their eyes to the wide world of welding and the what the potential is.”
Thornton is a lab assistant with the College of Southern Idaho welding program. Local employers could hire four or five times the number of graduates from the CSI program, he said.
That’s exactly what organizers of the Mech Ag contest were hoping when the idea was hatched last spring. Tom Billington attended a FFA Foundation benefit dinner and saw examples of the expertise local students were developing through fabrication classes.
“We are trying to encourage recognition of programs other than livestock and produce (at the fair),” Billington said. He uses hay feeders made by Filer FFA students on his own cattle operation.
Opie Kelley, manager of Stotz Equipment in Twin Falls, was involved in helping launch a similar contest in New Mexico before he moved to Idaho. That effort grew from four projects the first year to more than 20 woodworking and welding projects the second year. FFA enrollment doubled in the area as kids who may not live on a farm realized they could participate in FFA.
Billington and Kelley hope to see similar growth in Twin Falls County. Only eight projects were judged at the 2018 Twin Falls County Fair. By the time the contest was announced, most students in local FFA chapters had already sold their welding projects or put them to use on their own farms. But FFA advisors are aware of the contest to start the 2018-19 school year and will be encouraging students to design and fabricate items for the 2019 contest.
This first year all the projects were judged as one category. Thornton said that made judging difficult because a functional project, such as a table, requires different skills than creating an art project. Projects created all with hand welds are different than those fabricated using a CNC welding machine.
Kelley anticipates separating functional and art projects next year, and also adding age divisions. He’d like to see students create large projects such as stock trailers that could be sold at auction during the fair much like animal projects are sold.
That excites Thornton because it will allow students to see just how large the world of welding is from fabrication to pipe to sanitary to structural.
“Saying you are a welder is like saying you are a doctor,” Thornton said. “What kind of a doctor are you? A foot doctor? A brain doctor? A heart doctor?”
Both Kelley and Thornton agree that helping students discover welding and then nurturing that skill is critical for both students and employers.
“What the world needs now is a new generation of students with come with skills, talents, morals and work ethic,” Thornton said. “Ultimately you want to get paid for what you are good at doing naturally and love to do.”
