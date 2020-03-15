Meat companies say: Eat your veggies

Applegate’s turkey burgers have a different mix of vegetables, including sweet potatoes, white beans roasted onion and kale. They’re moister and more flavorful than a typical turkey burger. Ghingo said Applegate worked with chefs on the blends and tries to showcase the vegetables and their texture, not hide them.

“This is not about grinding up the vegetables and plants to imitate meat,” he said.

In some cases, blended burgers may even be healthier than plant-based ones, which add salt for flavor. Tyson’s Raised and Rooted blended burger has 150 calories, seven grams of fat and 260 milligrams of sodium. Impossible Foods’ burger has 240 calories, 14 grams of fat and 370 milligrams of sodium.

Dasha Shor, a global food analyst with the market research company Mintel, said meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves, including plant-based meats and cultured meats, which are grown from cells.

“Over the next few years or a decade, you’re going to see a less-but-better approach to eating animal proteins,” she said. “Consumers will not stop eating meat, but might eat less but of higher quality.”