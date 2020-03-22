Measure seeks to address Iowa's shortage of veterinarians

Dr. Rachel DeSotel, 32, of Kalona, graduated from veterinary school at Kansas State University in 2014 with about $250,000 in debt.

She’s applied three times for the federal loan repayment program and has been turned down every time, despite working in rural Washington County, which qualifies because it is adjacent to Jefferson County.

“Only so many are going to get it from the federal level,” she said. “There are a lot of counties and a lot of vets who need assistance, all vying for just a few awards.”

The Nauvoo, Ill., native chose to work for Schlapkohl Veterinary Services in Kalona because she fell in love with the community and enjoys caring for dairy goats and working horses owned by many Amish farmers.

But persuading young vet school graduates to move to rural areas can be a tough sell, especially if they also need to find work for a spouse, Wheeler said.

About 40 percent of ISU’s 2020-2022 graduating classes are on the academic track to care for companion animals, like cats and dogs, ISU reported. Another 35 percent plan to work in a mixed animal practice, while only 18 percent say they will be focused on food animals, including cattle and swine.