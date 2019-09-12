You are the owner of this article.
Meals on Wheels programs needs donations and volunteers

From the Magic Valley sits down to dinner: Part 1 series
Dinner with Franklin Suhr

Times-News Mini-Cassia Reporter Laurie Welch interviews Franklin Suhr, 95, as they wait for his Meals on Wheels dinner to be delivered Aug. 8 at Suhr's home in Paul.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — For hundreds of Magic Valley seniors, the delivery of a hot meal once a day is more than just a little food in their stomachs.

“The need for this service here in our community is so critical,” said Jeanette Roe, executive director at the Twin Falls Senior Center.

Senior centers across the Magic Valley send thousands of hot meals a year out to homebound senior at low or no cost.

Most programs offer delivery — made possible by volunteer drivers — around noon each day, Monday through Friday, with extra meals delivered on request on Fridays to tide the seniors over through the weekends.

The Twin Falls center served just shy of 80,000 meals last year, and 75% of those meals went to homebound seniors.

When Roe started the job eight years ago, the center was serving 40,000 meals a year.

“The numbers are going through the roof,” she said.

Struggling to stay afloat

Donations are continually needed to help fund the program. Delivery drivers are also needed to keep the program running.

“Often it is the only meal a senior gets,” Roe said.

For recipients, the benefits go beyond a nourishing meal. The interactions also provide much-needed socialization for mostly independent seniors and a safety check for those who live alone.

Meals on Wheels delivers laughs and grub

Driver Lou Freeman delivers a meal to Elton Hasselstrom, 99, on Aug. 9 at his home in Paul.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Twin Falls program offers a meal through a $5 private fee. Meals can also be received through a half-dozen other funding programs including Medicaid and Blue Cross.

The Minidoka County Senior Center delivers nearly 2,200 “Meals on Wheels” per month.

Center Director Penny Schell said some of their funding comes through grants, but their program relies heavily on community support.

“Without those community partnerships, I don’t know how we’d make it work,” Schell said.

She said the critical assistance program consistently asks for monetary donations and for volunteer drivers to help deliver the meals.

“We always need volunteers.”

