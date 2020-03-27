MCSD plans for the next few weeks

This has been a very busy couple of weeks with many hours being put in by District staff even when they were on Spring Break.We are entering a new phase of education for our children and the Minidoka County School District was well prepared for taking this step. The following are some of the activities that have taken place and future plans that will enable us to continue educating our children.
The District chose to remain open March 17 in order to ensure that we could get devices distributed to students. All of our Minico students have an assigned laptop that they are able to use for their work. On March 17, we distributed nearly 3,000 additional devices to all students who wanted them at all grade levels. These devices consisted of laptops, chrome books and iPads. Mt. Harrison High School' will distribute devices the week of March 30.
All of our teachers are provided with a MacBook laptop and an iPad. We have staff assigned in each building as Technology Integration Specialists, who are there to help their fellow teachers in implementing technology in our classrooms. Our teachers are at various levels of expertise in their use of technology, but these specialists will be available to assist teachers and other staff in reaching out and connecting with our students virtually rather than in person.
Our administrators will be reaching out to students and staff electronically as well. Many of them already share staff and parent newsletters on a regular basis and have begun adding daily videos in order to help students feel connected to them and to each other during these difficult times.
A new website was developed with resources for our teachers to provide a single source for the programs and platforms that the District has provided training in for online student learning. All our staff will have access as this will also have online professional development courses and activities for classified staff to use as well.
In his March 25 declaration, the Governor ordered Idahoans to self-isolate. In that declaration he also indicated that “residents stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and business remain available.” He went on in his declaration to state “except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services … and work for essential business and government services;” In order to clarify what this means for our district we have developed a definition that was sent out to all staff and is available on our website.
We are asking some of our staff to come in each day, on a reduced schedule in order to continue to provide necessary services for online learning and to maintain the district as an essential service business. However, other than the District Service Center in Rupert, all school buildings will be closed to student access throughout the closure.
We are asking that you support your students in their learning at home. If you do not have internet access we will be working to provide alternative materials for students in the very near future. The WiFi access at all of our building have been turned up so that you may have access from certain areas of our parking lots and around the street facing sides our buildings. If you choose to take advantage of this, please keep in mind the social distancing recommendations of 6 feet (roughly two arm’s length).
We are also continuing to provide sack lunches, which include both breakfast and lunch items, at four locations: East Minico Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club in Rupert, Paul Elementary School in Paul, and Mt. Harrison High School in Heyburn. This service is between 11:30 and 12:30 each weekday for anyone less than 18 years of age.
These are challenging times for all of us. Please know that there have been many, many hours put forth by our dedicated district and building staff to prepare for the continuation of your child’s education. They will continue to be there for you and for your children during these difficult times. Please follow the directives of our elected officials and health care providers and stay at home whenever possible.
Please reach out to your child’s teacher or building principal if you have questions or concerns. If your concerns are not met or you can’t get through, please contact the District Service Center at 208-436-4727 or email me directly at kcox@minidokaschools.org.
Ken Cox is the superintendent at Minidoka County School District
