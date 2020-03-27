MCSD plans for the next few weeks

A new website was developed with resources for our teachers to provide a single source for the programs and platforms that the District has provided training in for online student learning. All our staff will have access as this will also have online professional development courses and activities for classified staff to use as well.

In his March 25 declaration, the Governor ordered Idahoans to self-isolate. In that declaration he also indicated that “residents stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and business remain available.” He went on in his declaration to state “except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services … and work for essential business and government services;” In order to clarify what this means for our district we have developed a definition that was sent out to all staff and is available on our website.

We are asking some of our staff to come in each day, on a reduced schedule in order to continue to provide necessary services for online learning and to maintain the district as an essential service business. However, other than the District Service Center in Rupert, all school buildings will be closed to student access throughout the closure.