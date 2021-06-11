McCain Foods USA steps up food donations and volunteerism

BURLEY — McCain Foods USA, which produces frozen potato and snack foods across the county will donate 1.5 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country,.
The announcement is part of the company’s commitment to build thriving communities where it operates, which is a large part of McCain Foods Global Sustainability Strategy. The donations will ensure that perishable food from the company feeds families and not landfills.
“This partnership with Feeding America will help us meet ambitious targets for North America around food donation, volunteering hours and community development projects,” Kerry Hunnius, vice president business transformation and sustainability for McCain Foods North America said. “We are committed to contributing to the competitiveness, resilience and long-term development of the rural communities where McCain Foods operates, and Feeding America is the perfect organization to help us do that.”
The announcement was also a part of the company’s McCain Foods first Sustainability Week, which is a celebration of planet-friendly initiatives and progress across the company’s global operation.
“Feeding America’s nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs helps serve every county in the country,” Hunnius said. This will be great for employee morale. It has been a rough year, and everybody is looking to do something good and help out. We will have a direct positive impact in the communities where we live, work and play.”
Feeding America helps 40 million people annually, including 12 million children and seven million seniors.
“Feeding America and member food banks are working hard to serve our neighbors in need of food,” Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for partners like McCain Foods who step up to support our mission.”
Feeding America and McCain Foods already have a relationship with McCain Foods donating more than 250,000 pounds of food to the organization between August and December during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also launched its 2020 Global Sustainability Report built on key pillars, smart and sustainable farming, resource-efficient operations, good food and thriving communities.
North America thriving community targets include, increasing food donations to 1.5 million meals donated and the company will continue to donate finished products and raw food to achieve 17 million meals donated in FY2020. Reduce food waste to hit its zero waste to landfill objective, ensuring that both raw and finished product is enjoyed and not thrown away. Increase volunteer opportunities through a program called Chips In, where employees from offices and plants get a paid pay off to volunteer where McCain Foods operates. The company wants to achieve more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service by employees in FY2022 in the country.