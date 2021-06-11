McCain Foods USA steps up food donations and volunteerism

BURLEY — McCain Foods USA, which produces frozen potato and snack foods across the county will donate 1.5 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country,.

The announcement is part of the company’s commitment to build thriving communities where it operates, which is a large part of McCain Foods Global Sustainability Strategy. The donations will ensure that perishable food from the company feeds families and not landfills.

“This partnership with Feeding America will help us meet ambitious targets for North America around food donation, volunteering hours and community development projects,” Kerry Hunnius, vice president business transformation and sustainability for McCain Foods North America said. “We are committed to contributing to the competitiveness, resilience and long-term development of the rural communities where McCain Foods operates, and Feeding America is the perfect organization to help us do that.”

The announcement was also a part of the company’s McCain Foods first Sustainability Week, which is a celebration of planet-friendly initiatives and progress across the company’s global operation.