McCain Foods in Burley broke ground on a $200 million expansion last December. That addition was expected to create 180 permanent positions, with production beginning in the fall of 2018.
The company did not return calls or an email for more information on the status of its expansion. However, NewCold — a company based in the Netherlands — announced earlier this year it would open a $90 million fully automated cold storage facility next spring. The major reason for its coming to Burley was to accommodate McCain Foods’ expansion, the company said.
