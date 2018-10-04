McCain Foods groundbreaking

McCain Foods hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new facility. From left: McCain Foods Burley Plant Manager Jeff McCray, McCain Foods USA President Frank Finn, Idaho Director of Commerce Megan Ronk, Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, Idaho Director of Agriculture Celia Gould, Lt. Gov. Brad Little, McCain Foods North America President Jeff DeLapp, Idaho Director of Labor Melinda Smyser, Burley Mayor Merlin Smedley, McCain Foods North America Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Dale McCarthy, McCain Foods North America Senior Director of Manufacturing Darek Frye and McCain Foods North America Vice President of Engineering David Klante.

McCain Foods in Burley broke ground on a $200 million expansion last December. That addition was expected to create 180 permanent positions, with production beginning in the fall of 2018.

The company did not return calls or an email for more information on the status of its expansion. However, NewCold — a company based in the Netherlands — announced earlier this year it would open a $90 million fully automated cold storage facility next spring. The major reason for its coming to Burley was to accommodate McCain Foods’ expansion, the company said.

