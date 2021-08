BURLEY — Mike and Jennifer McAfee are thrilled to announce the marriage of their daughter, Sarah McAfee, to Kendall Bailes, son of Jake and Callie Bailes.

Kendall graduated from MHS and Sarah from BHS in 2019.

They will be settling in Paul, and working locally.

The ceremony will be held Aug. 28th at the Paul & Polly Carney’s family home.

