MC VFW Auxillary to hold Family Freedom Festival Sept. 25

BURLEY — The Mini Cassia VFW Auxiliary invites everyone o the annual Family Freedom Festival, a free, fun-filled event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at 554 Hiland Ave.

Come help us honor our veterans and active duty military and their families. Meet members of the VFW Auxiliary group, discover education about scholarships offered. Visit with first responders, POW/MIA, and other veterans' groups.

Learn how to take steps to change mental health in America. Obtain information about the Veterans Crisis Line and sign up to become a member.

There will be live music and entertainment through the day along with food vendors, games for children, a Freedom Train ride, craft vendors and something for the entire family.

