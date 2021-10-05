MC veterans' services office has new hours

RUPERT — Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Officer Chuck Driscoll hears too often that many veterans still do not know there is a local office.

Many veterans think they must travel to Twin Falls or Boise for help with their veteran's benefits.

The office, 625 Freemont Ave., has been open all during the pandemic shut-down, Driscoll said in a press release.

Recently, the operation hours of the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office have changed. It is now opened from 10 a.m. to 4 f p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Veterans are encouraged to stop by and register with his office. Among the services offered are a benefit review for each veteran, information on changes and updates in benefits, help with estate planning and getting one’s affairs in order, and changes in medical benefits.

“There have been changes and updates on several benefits.” Driscoll said.

Among them are burial benefits, blue water navy benefits and Agent Orange presumptives, and burn pit registry for Gulf War Veterans.