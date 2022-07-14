MC Veterans' organization seeking new members

RUPERT — If you are a veteran, should you join a veterans’ service organization in your community?

People see the different veterans’ groups marching in parades, conducting flag ceremonies, and holding fundraisers. They think veterans’ groups are just a bunch of old guys sitting around telling war stories from their glory days. Many veterans who are not involved with a veterans’ organization are put off by this image and think involvement in such a group is not for them.

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer, Chuck Driscoll, begs to differ with this perception.

“When we were in the military, we always had our buddies’ six. It was drilled into us to look out for the men in our companies and to function as a team.," he said.

Veterans still need to be there to help each other and to have each others’ six even after they are out of the military.

In the Mini-Cassia area there are several veterans’ service organizations: VFW, American Legion, AmVets, Vietnam Veterans of America, and DAV. There is a good chance that one of these groups would be a perfect fit for a veteran, regardless of his or her circumstances.

A female veteran, Sarah Maples, gave three reasons it is important for veterans to be involved in veterans’ groups in an article she wrote for the magazine, Military Life. She said that first of all it is a place veterans can make an impact—in their communities and, even, on the national stage. Veterans’ groups are involved in helping their communities in a myriad of ways, but they are also involved in sponsoring laws and benefits that help veterans.

If you are a veteran, a veterans’ group is a place where your buddies hang out--the second reason Maples gave. Most people who enjoyed their military service enjoyed the people they worked with most of all and the camaraderie between them. Veterans’ groups are comprised of people who have similar experiences and are like the people veterans served with. They can have that same feeling of camaraderie in a veterans’ group.

The third reason Maples gave is that veterans’ groups have access to resources and information that can benefit veterans. “They are organizations that provide a variety of benefits to their members, their communities, and to the broader military and veteran populations as a whole. And the more members they have, the more they can do on all fronts.” Maples wrote.

If you would like to know more about the veterans’ service organizations in the Mini-Cassia Area, you may call Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599 to find out where they meet and what they do.

Your fellow veterans need your participation and support, and they are willing to “have your six” at the same time.