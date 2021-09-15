MC veterans' office plans suicide prevention day Sept. 23

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service office will host their 4th Annual Suicide Prevention Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the office, 623 Fremont Ave.

This will be for anyone who wants to be a hero and save a life. Suicide prevention resources and handouts will be available along with light refreshments.

Every year in September there are messages in the media about suicide prevention because September is suicide prevention month, the Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service office said in a press release.

The question is can suicide be prevented in our community?” The answer is yes, but it requires the commitment of everyone to prevent suicides.

The service office supports the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Theme for this year that if we really wish to prevent suicides, we have to take action not just talk about it. The message for this year is: #BeThe1To.

Be the one to save a life by learning and practicing the five steps the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has found to be useful in preventing suicide.

Be the one to ask a friend, family member, or co-worker swho how signs of becoming suicidal, the hard question of are you thinking of killing yourself?