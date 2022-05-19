 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MC Republican Central Committees set reorganizational meetings

BURLEY — Republican Central Committees across Mini-Cassia and Legislative District 27 will hold reorganizational meetings on Thursday, May 26.

The Cassia County Republican Central committee will hold its meeting at noon at Morey's Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N. Officers will be elected and delegates appointed for the State Republican Central Committee convention in Twin Falls July 14-16.

Legislative District 27 Republican Central Committee will holds its reorganizational meeting afterwards at 1:30 p.m. at the restaurant.

The Minidoka County Republican Central Committee will hold its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Courthouse, 715 G. St., Rupert.

The Oneida County Republican Central Committee will hold its reorganizational meeting at 8 p.m. at the Oneida County Library, 31 N. 100 W.

