May 11
Chobani files in district court: Arguing that its assessed value was high by $216 million, the yogurt maker filed a petition for judicial review in district court. The Twin Falls School District later worried it could owe Chobani $31,746 this year, and $807,279 next year.
May 15
Dissolving the hospital district: Gooding County voters decided to dissolve North Canyon Medical Center’s taxing district. Now, the Gooding-based hospital is governed as a nonprofit organization, like many hospitals in Idaho and nationwide.
The change also allows North Canyon to expand outside of Gooding County and now it’s building a family practice clinic in Buhl.
May 15
Twin Falls High School boys and girls golf teams win state championships: To cap off Steve Meyerhoffer’s final season as head coach of the Twin Falls golf teams, both squads earned 4A state titles. The girls came in 109 strokes ahead of second-place Middleton, while the boys team beat Bishop Kelly, 606-607. On top of it all, Meyerhoffer’s seven-year reign ended with wins for three relatives: his son, Preston Meyerhoffer, and his nephews, Drew Meyerhoffer and Brandon Stotts, who all finished their careers as state champions.
May 20
The Rock Creek Canyon recovery: How can residents reverse decades of disrepair?: While much has been done to restore the health of Rock Creek, E. coli from livestock manure and human sewage continues to threaten the health of those who recreate in the creek and along its shores.Steve Gobel, who frequently runs his dog, Buddy, along its shore, approached a man pulling water samples from Rock Creek.
“He told me, ‘I wouldn’t eat any fish out of there,’” Gobel said.
“It’s not just the E. coli,” Shell Howard later told the Times-News.
“The problem is, we don’t know what else is in there,” said Howard, who was speaking personally and not as an employee of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. “There is so much we don’t know.”
A group of outdoor enthusiasts called Friends of Rock Creek is hoping to transform the creek and canyon into a safe asset for the community, to return the once-pristine area to its natural state to be enjoyed by generations to come.
May 31
Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter reorganizes: The Mini-Cassia domestic violence shelter reorganized this year and moved its business office to Burley from Rupert after the shelter’s board fired its director and a staff member and temporarily closed the shelter in May. The board continued to help victims of violence through the transition. The shelter moved to an office inside South Central Community Action Partnership after the city of Rupert, which had allowed the organization to use a city building rent free for years, needed the building for another purpose.
The shelter, now called Crossroads Harbor hired full-time executive director, Robin Bronson in September and has been steadily forming new partnerships within the community.
