 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maxine Becker's 100th birthday celebration set
0 comments

Maxine Becker's 100th birthday celebration set

  • 0
Maxine Becker

Maxine Becker

 COURTESY PHOTO

PAUL — Maxine Becker will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Paul.

The birthday celebration is hosted by her family.

Please no gifts, but cards are welcome.

The event will be held at 1 - 3 p.m., 110 Toner Drive.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News