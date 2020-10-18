Matthew Bundy, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 23A

As an educator in a rural Idaho high school for the past 16 years, I have a firsthand view of our strengths and weaknesses. We have great teachers and students. But we also need to include parents and community members in the process of continuing to develop an educational process that provides multiple paths to produce career-ready students.

Some of our students graduate from high school and pursue higher education, some go on to additional vocational training, some join the military and others go directly into the workforce. Our job as educators and legislators is to provide a path to success for all these different options. I will continue to teach in a rural high school if elected to the state legislature and provide a direct link to what is happening in our schools and help us continue to build a better path to success for our students. These students are the future of Idaho.