Matthew Bundy, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 23A

As an educator in a rural Idaho high school for the past 16 years, I have a firsthand view of our strengths and weaknesses. We have great teachers and students. But we also need to include parents and community members in the process of continuing to develop an educational process that provides multiple paths to produce career-ready students.
Some of our students graduate from high school and pursue higher education, some go on to additional vocational training, some join the military and others go directly into the workforce. Our job as educators and legislators is to provide a path to success for all these different options. I will continue to teach in a rural high school if elected to the state legislature and provide a direct link to what is happening in our schools and help us continue to build a better path to success for our students. These students are the future of Idaho.
Family is my focus and I want to maintain a focus on families. We moved to Idaho more than 20 years ago while I was still serving in the U.S. Air Force. We knew at once that we were home and this is where we wanted to raise our family and set down roots and build a future. My beautiful wife and I are blessed with a wonderful daughter and two great sons. We also have the three most beautiful granddaughters any grandparent could have. All three children are married, and we are truly blessed to have added three wonderful people to our family. I am proud of all my children.
I am very proud as a father and a veteran that both of my sons have chosen to serve their country in the United States military. Both are currently members of the Army National Guard. I enjoyed a career as a combat aviator in the Air Force. I have spent 16 years as a teacher at a great rural high school teaching, learning from and working with the future leaders of our communities. I have served on multiple community action groups that have been focused on community economic development and improving our cities infrastructure.
