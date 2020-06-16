Matt McKee joins Southern Idaho Therapy Services

Matt McKee, PT, DPT, has joined Southern Idaho Therapy Services in Rupert.
Matt graduated from Nova Southeastern University in Tampa Bay, Florida, with his doctor of physical therapy degree in May 2019. Prior to graduate school, he attended Brigham Young University-Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in health science.
He recently attended a spinal manipulation course in Salt Lake City by the Spinal Manipulation Institute. These techniques can help decrease pain, facilitate movement of the spine and increase circulation throughout the body and can help conditions such as neck pain, back pain, headaches, whiplash and other neuromusculoskeletal conditions.
If you are experiencing pain or limitations, call Southern Idaho Therapy Services at 208-436-9016 to make an appointment.
