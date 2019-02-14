BUHL — Ever wanted to experience life on a cattle farm — without having to get your hands dirty?
That’s one of the perks for visitors at the Mathews farmhouse northeast of Buhl. Guests at the Airbnb rental can watch bulls from the front windows and ask Mathews questions when he comes by to feed his heifers, chickens and turkeys.
In the summer, guests can enjoy beautiful flower gardens, raspberries and grapes adorning the property. And they can spend long evenings swaying on the tire swing, and using the picnic table and fire pit out back.
Mathews farms the property for the majority of the year, since leaving his job in technology sales to embrace his lifelong passion of running a farm. But when his grandparents died, leaving their farmhouse empty, he didn’t want to rent the place out full-time. One reason he was hesitant was that full-time renters might not keep up with the gardening. And they might have a greater expectation of privacy — which would be problematic because Mathews has to come to the house every day to care for the cattle.
But the house was just kind of sitting there, he said, with family and friends using it on rare occasions. Especially in the winter, “It’s easier to have somebody in it than not.”
So in August 2017, he put the Mathews farmhouse up on Airbnb.
For the past two summers, it’s been the chosen lodging place for many families from California and the Oregon coast who stop in Twin Falls on their way to see Yellowstone National Park, he said.
Some of the guests will bring their kids outside to ask questions while he’s feeding the cattle. And many are greeted by “Miss Kitty,” the farm cat who maintains a permanent residence on the property. Guests are welcome to bring their own pets, too.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in the agritourism business at all,” Mathews said. “They want out of the city and this kind of gives them that avenue, I guess.”
Mathews has adapted well to his host role. Although guests can’t enjoy Mathews Natural Fed Beef on site, he stocks the farmhouse fridge with Cloverleaf Creamery milk from Buhl.
He wants his visitors to have the full local experience. “It’s like going back to grandma’s house on the farm,” Mathews said.
The Mathews farmhouse has welcomed in developers from Apple Inc., doctors, students, Olympic athletes and foreign travelers from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and India.
“You don’t have to travel, but you get to meet people from all over the world,” Mathews said.
Since opening the first Airbnb, Mathews also purchased a farmhouse just down the road, where he’s run cattle for years. He lists both on Airbnb, and also uses VRBO for booking his grandparents’ farmhouse.
Besides the array of guests he meets, the monetary advantage has helped him achieve his cattle farming dream as well. “It’s almost a secondary income,” Mathews said.
And for guests, booking with him offers significant savings.
For $100 a night, guests can rent a three-bedroom home “just to be out in the country and let their kids run around,” according to Mathews. And for many, that’s an experience that beats a stay at a hotel room in the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.