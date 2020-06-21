Masthead
The Times-News and the Elko Daily Free Press Publisher

Matt Sandberg208-735-3345; msandberg@magicvalley.com Times-News Editor Alison Smith 208-735-3255; asmith@magicvalley.com Elko Daily Free Press Editor Jeff Mullins

75-748-2707; jeff.mullins@elkodaily.com Times-News Managing Editor Kyle Hansen 208-735-3265; khansen@magicvalley.com Times-News Advertising Director Debi Perkins

208-735-3208; debi.perkins@magicvalley.com Elko Daily Free Press Advertising Director Nancy Streets

775-748-2704; nancy.streets@elkodaily.comProject Art Design Matt Arroyo

Lee Design Center

