Executive Board of Directors 2019
Chair
Stephanie Curtis
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital
Past Chairman
Chris Seibold
United Electric Co-op
1st Vice Chairman
David Westfall
Westfall & Westfall
2nd Vice Chairman
Melissa Aston
McCain Foods
Board of Directors 2019
Brian Beckstead
Project Mutual Telephone
Derek Bedke
Newcold
Amy Christopherson
College of Southern Idaho
Lydon Crane
Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC
Eric Gochnour
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital
Chris Landrum
DOT Foods, Inc.
Terri McBride
First American Title Company
Heather Mortensen
Albion Campus Retreat
Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Staff
Penne Main, President & CEO
Laurina Gause, Membership Services Coordinator
Published by the Times-News
In cooperation with the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, 1510 Overland Ave., Burley, ID, 83318. Phone: 208-678-2201. Fax: 208-678-0412. Magicvalley.com
Editor: Alison Smith
Project art design: Lee Design Center
Advertising director: Debi Perkins
