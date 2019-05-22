Executive Board of Directors 2019

Chair

Stephanie Curtis

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

Stephanie.curtis@imail.com

Past Chairman

Chris Seibold

United Electric Co-op

cseibold@uec.coop

1st Vice Chairman

David Westfall

Westfall & Westfall

westfall@pmt.org

2nd Vice Chairman

Melissa Aston

McCain Foods

Melissa.aston@mccain.com

Board of Directors 2019

Brian Beckstead

Project Mutual Telephone

bbeckstead@pmt.coop

Derek Bedke

Newcold

derek.bedke@newcold.com

Amy Christopherson

College of Southern Idaho

achristopherson@csi.edu

Lydon Crane

Phillips Oakes Goodwin Crane & Co, PLLC

lydon@burleyburleycpa.com

Eric Gochnour

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital

eric.gochnour@imail.org

Chris Landrum

DOT Foods, Inc.

clandrum@dotfoods.com

Terri McBride

First American Title Company

tmcbride@gofirstam.com

Heather Mortensen

Albion Campus Retreat

hmmortensen@yahoo.com

Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Staff

Penne Main, President & CEO

president@minicassiachamber.com

Laurina Gause, Membership Services Coordinator

membership@minicassiachamber.com

