Massive Idaho study hopes to explain impact of livestock on imperiled sage grouse
Massive Idaho study hopes to explain impact of livestock on imperiled sage grouse

Sage grouse study

Wildlife technician Sam Siller checks that a radio collar fits snugly around a sage grouse hen's neck March 18 west of Rogerson. Siller is part of a capture team collecting data for a massive, 10-year research project looking at the impact of livestock grazing on sage grouse.

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

Sage grouse are chicken-sized birds that live in some of America’s most rugged country. Outside of the breeding season, they don’t look dramatic with their mottled brown, white and black plumage. They’re best known for their elaborate mating rituals in late winter and spring.

There might be a few hundred thousand or a half-million left in the sagebrush sea and the bird’s range has contracted by about 50%. A recent U.S. Geological Survey report says the iconic bird’s population has dropped 80% since 1965.

How does livestock grazing affect sage grouse? It’s not a new question and biologists have tried to answer it before. But, somewhat conspicuously, it hasn’t been answered with a long-term research project before now.

The University of Idaho, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management are several years into a 10-year project near the Nevada border to do just that.

“There’s never been a major experimental study with grazing,” said Dave Musil, a Fish and Game senior wildlife research biologist. “There’s never been any controlled treatment, hasn’t been any before and after. This project is new. It’s groundbreaking.”

